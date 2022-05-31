British High Commission St John’s donates equipment to Antigua and Barbuda’s Blue Economy Department

Resident British Commissioner, Ms Lindsy Thompson, and Honourable Dean Jonas, Minister of Social Transformation, Human Resource Development & the Blue Economy.

Through its International Programme Fund, the British High Commission St John’s has donated office equipment to the new Blue Economy Department within the Ministry of Social Transformation, Human Resource Development and the Blue Economy.

In a handover ceremony held yesterday at the Ministry’s headquarters in Jasmine Court, Resident British Commissioner, Ms Lindsy Thompson, noted that, “this is in continuation of the UK’s support to the Blue Economy Department so its hardworking civil servants can continue to produce great work for the benefit of Antigua and Barbuda”.

The UK supported Antigua and Barbuda in producing the first Commonwealth Marine Economy Plan in 2021. Out of this plan, the department emerged as the driver for implementation.

The British High Commission St John’s was able to secure funding to support the daily work and administration of the department.

The donation included laptops, printers, filing cabinets and other essential items for office use.

Minister of Social Transformation, Human Resource Development and the Blue Economy, Hon. Dean Jonas was on hand to receive the items.

He said, “Given the magnitude of the Department’s mandate, the Ministry therefore recognises the importance of the Department being equipped with the necessary tools, supplies and equipment to competently achieve all of the key objectives.

“Hence, we would once again like to thank the British High Commission for recognising the significance and potential of this Department and for stepping forward to grant this donation. Please be assured that the donated equipment will be used to carry out the Department’s required tasks and they will also be well taken care of.”

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP