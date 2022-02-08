BREAKING: Prisoner escapes while working on prison farm

The Prison Administration is advising the general public to be on the lookout for escaped inmate Shanell Thomas.

According to information from the country’s lone correctional facility, Thomas escaped while he was working on the Prison farm located at Diamonds Estate.

The incident occurred at approximately12pm today.

Thomas is said to be of medium built, approximately 190 lbs, 5 feet 7 inches tall and fair in complexion. He is said to be serving time for a number of convictions and is scheduled to be released in November 2026.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts or who may have seen him are asked to contact the nearest police station or Her Majesty’s Prison immediately.

The Prison Administration is advising inmate Thomas to turn himself in to the nearest Police station.

