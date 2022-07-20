BREAKING: Police Probe Double Homicide In Golden Grove

PRESS RELEASE:

POLICE PROBE DOUBLE HOMICIDE IN GOLDEN GROVE

The police are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a Golden Grove couple.

Around 9:15 am on Wednesday, the lifeless bodies of a 65yr old man and a 60yr old woman were discovered inside their Golden home.

The police are still on the scene conducting further investigations.

The police are appealing to the residents of Golden Grove who may have seen any suspicious moments within the area to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or call Crimestoppers at 800-Tips (8477).

