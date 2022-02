Police are investigating a homicide outside Clare Hall School.

According to reports, three men were sitting by the vending staff on the north of the entrance. It is further reported that a man walked towards the men, fired shots killing one man.

The incident occurred at 3 p.m.

More to come.

Support Antigua Newsroom from as little as $5 – it only takes a minute. If you can, please consider supporting us with a regular amount each month. Thank you.