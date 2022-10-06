BREAKING: Government wipes off APUA and hospital debts owed by residents

SLB-MSJMC

CABINET NOTES: It is agreed that those APUA residential customers owing for electricity and water, who are in arrears before and up to December 31st 2021, will have their debts to APUA forgiven.

Customers who pay the current month’s obligation, benefiting from this amnesty, will be reconnected by November 1st 2022.

ii. Unpaid property taxes up to December 31st 2021 will also benefit from an amnesty program, provided they pay the current year’s tax.

iii. Residents and citizens with outstanding hospital bills, owed to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center, and in arrears for more than 180 days, will have their balance forgiven also, under the amnesty program rolled out by the Cabinet.

