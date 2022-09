BODY FOUND ON BISHOPGATE STREET

The police are currently on the scene of a report on Bishopgate Street, where the body of a man of unknown address was found and appeared to be dead.

It was reported that the body of a male was discovered near Don’s Barbershop around 11:55 am on Sunday.

The circumstance surrounding his death are unclear at this time; however, as the further comes to hand the public will be informed.

