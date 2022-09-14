BREAKING: Antigua and Barbuda declares national holiday to mourn the Queen

The Cabinet has directed that the Prime Minister attend the funeral of Her Majesty on 19 September.

The Cabinet further agreed that the day of the funeral be declared a National Holiday.

Her Majesty the Queen will have a full state funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19.

Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral will take place next week, after she passed away “peacefully” in Balmoral on Thursday (September 8).

Details of the Queen’s final journey from Balmoral to Windsor, and when members of the public can pay their own respects, were confirmed by The Earl Marshal, Duke of Norfolk, who is arranging the funeral.

The date of the state funeral was confirmed by Buckingham Palace to be on Monday, September 19.

King Charles III confirmed on September 10 that he had approved an order that the day of the late Queen’s funeral will be a bank holiday.

Schools will also close on the day.

When does the coffin procession begin?

On Sunday at 10am (September 11), six gamekeepers from the Balmoral Estate carried Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin to a hearse, which made a six-hour journey to Edinburgh, where it was then taken into the throne room of the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

On Monday at 2.35pm (September 12), the King and Queen Consort will travel behind the coffin at it makes its way from Holyroodhouse to St Giles’s Cathedral, where the Crown of Scotland will be placed on the coffin.

The Queen will lie in state in the Cathedral for 24 hours to allow the people of Scotland to pay their respects.

On Tuesday (September 13), at 5pm, the coffin will be taken from St Giles’s Cathedral to Edinburgh Airport, where the Princess Royal will join her late mother on the flight to London.

The coffin will be taken in a state hearse to Buckingham Palace, where it will remain in the Bow Room overnight.

Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in London. On Wednesday (September 14), the coffin is taken into Westminster Hall, and the Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct a short service.

The late monarch will lie in state for four days – Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday – during which members of the public will be able to file past

Where is the funeral taking place and what time does it start?

At 6.30am on Monday (September 19), the public lying in state will end.

A state funeral at Westminster Abbey will begin at 11am.

She will then be taken to Windsor Castle to her final resting place in St George’s Chapel, where she will be buried alongside her parents, sister Princess Margaret and the Duke of Edinburgh.

The monarch was heavily involved in the preparations for her funeral. The plans have been in place for decades, and were approved by the new King.

Heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, European royals and key figures from public life will be invited to the funeral, which can hold a congregation of 2,000.

The service will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster, and it will be televised. A national two minutes’ silence is also expected to be held.

