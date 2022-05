REAL NEWS: 8 Haitian detainees held at the Department of Immigration’s Detention Centre at the former United States Air Station at Coolidge, have escaped custody.

Immigration officials are now searching the area in an attempt to recapture the said Haitian immigrants.

The said facility at Coolidge is also used as a prisoner to house a British national serving time for the crime of rape.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP