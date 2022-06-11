Bramble sues police for allegedly releasing pornographic videos of her

Transgender woman Washington Bramble has made good on a promise to sue the police for allegedly releasing sex tapes stored on her devices which they confiscated in March.

The videos have gone viral.

In a Statement of Claim filed on June 10, 2022 in the High Court of Antigua and Barbuda. Bramble alleges:

“On June 06, 2022, three private videos depicting me in intimate acts surfaced on social media. These videos were stored ONLY on the devices confiscated by Sergeant Chattam, the FOURTH DEFENDANT.

Since Sergeant Chattam is the officer with my devices in her possession. She MUST be held responsible for the leakage of my private videos.

The videos went viral, throughout Antigua and the US , the UK and Canada. Having my privacy violated in such a gross manner, has caused me tremendous humiliation and emotional pain and suffering.

It was damaged my reputation as a professional that works for the ministry of education and a human rights advocate.”

Bramble is suing for different reasons:

EGLANTINE DOUGLAS 1st Defendant CHIEF HEALTH INSPECTOR, SHARON MARTIN 2nd Defendant PERMANENT SECRETARY, MINISTRY OF HEALTH 3nd Defendant SERGEANT VIRLICA CHATTAM 4th Defendant

