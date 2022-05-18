Boyfriend assisting police with investigations into death of Monica Phillip

Monica

UPDATE: STATE MEDIA

POLICE INTENSIFY THEIR PROBE INTO DEATH OF 33 YEAR OLD MONICA PHILLIP

Police say the boyfriend of 33 year old Monica Phillip is assisting in their probe into the circumstances which led to her death Monday evening.

Law enforcers are probing reports she jumped from a moving vehicle to her death in the Big Creek area sometime after 8pm.

It is alleged the woman was in the vehicle being driven by her boyfriend with whom she was having an argument.

She is reported to have hurled herself from the vehicle and sustained several injuries; she was later pronounced dead at hospital.

EARLIER REPORT

