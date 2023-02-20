Boy stabbed in the chest with a pair of scissors

The disturbing youth-on-youth violence continues, with several wounding incidents being investigated, two of which involve young people.

A Green Bay woman reportedly took her grandson, of the same address, to the Grays Farm Police Station and complained that he had been stabbed in the chest with a pair of scissors.

Allegedly, the victim said he knows the reported assailant only by the name “Jonathan.”

Reports are that the victim was walking in Tinning Village with his friends when he was attacked and stabbed by the alleged offender with the scissors.

The young man, as a result, sustained a puncture wound to his upper chest and was subsequently issued a police medical form to consult a doctor.

This offence reportedly occurred at about 2:50 p.m. on February 15, and an initial search for the alleged perpetrator was unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, a Bendals Road woman took her 15-year-old son to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on February 17 and reported that he had been stabbed in the back – also with a pair of scissors.

This offence reportedly occurred at about 2 p.m. on February 16 on High Street.

Reportedly, the Fourth-Form Ottos Comprehensive School student was in the vicinity of a barber shop when he and another youth – whose name he does not know, but who he would be able to identify, if seen again – got into an altercation.

When he turned and was walking away, the other young man allegedly stabbed him in the back with a pair of small scissors, the youth reports. However, he claims not to have realized he was wounded until someone told him that he was bleeding from his back.

The Police issued him a medical examination form to consult a doctor and, reportedly, he was also given certain directives. (REAL NEWS

