Bowen denies desertion claims and says PM Browne lies to score political points, create confusion and provoke opponents

Sherfield Bowen – the second United Progressive Party Candidate alleged by Prime Minister Gaston Browne to be planning a desertion – is denying those claims.

Bowen joins Sean Bird, the UPP Candidate for St. John’s Rural East who was also named, in going public to refute Browne’s allegations.

Bowen, the St. Phillip’s South Candidate, says the Prime Minister must not be in his right mind to make such utterances, and he accuses Browne of lying to score political points, cause confusion, and provoke his opponents.

Earlier, Bird said the Prime Minister is running scared; therefore, Browne is seeking to attack him and Bowen since it is obvious they are leading in their constituencies.

