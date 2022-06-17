Book your “Night at the Movies” with a concert by Abyso and Boise State University

ST JOHN’S, ANTIGUA – Under the distinguished patronage of Their Excellencies Sir Rodney Williams & Lady Williams, on July 3 at 6:00pm Lucky Eddi’s in Falmouth Harbour will come alive with the Antigua and Barbuda Youth Symphony Orchestra and Boise State University’s presentation of, A Night at the Movies. CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP.

This event will feature the Orchestra presenting arrangements of your favourite music themed songs in a packed and exciting line-up to include songs from Harry Potter, Despicable Me, The Avengers, Pirates of the Caribbean and so much more.

The relationship between ABYSO and Boise State University began in 2019 when Dr Zach Buie, Assistant Professor of Trumpet and Music History at Boise State University visited Antigua as part of a MusAid visit to assist the ABYSO in developing its brass programme.

This development was necessary for ABYSO as the focus was on strings in its first year, and then woodwinds in its second year of existence and brass and percussion in year three as part of an incremental growth strategy.

Ms. Eurileen Thibou, Events Coordinator of the ABYSO Board of Directors describes the relationship with Boise as a valuable one for the Orchestra. Ms. Thibou stated that “since the initial visit by Dr Buie, he has visited twice including a 2-week residency in summer 2021 to lead an intensive brass workshop.

He also teaches online as part of the ABYSO Academy and is currently teaching local brass coordinator Nakiya DeFreitas as part of the ABYSO Train the Trainers programme. During his 2021 visit he also gave a lecture to educators in Antigua and Barbuda about the importance of the arts to the curriculum”.

Dr Buie will lead a group of graduate level music education students from Boise State University for a hybrid programme of music workshops with the ABYSO from Monday 20th to Friday 25th of June. The Boise delegation will then travel to Antigua on Sunday 26th June for a week of in person workshops to culminate with a concert finale titled the ABYSO presents A Night at the Movies – a concert of movie theme music favourites.

The visiting musicians will also lead master workshops with the ABYSO local section coordinators as part of the ABYSO Train the Trainers programme to build local capacity in the teaching of all orchestral instruments.

The visiting musicians:

Dr Zach Buie who will conduct the concert alongside local conducting trainee Joelle Michael

Trombonist Logan Dominguez who will lead the brass workshops with local coordinator Nakiya DeFreitas

Flautist Ginny Shingleton who will lead woodwind workshops with local coordinator Clarita Thomas

Violinist Natalie Henson who will lead the upper string workshops with local string coordinator Alfranique Joseph

Cellist Kate Nettles who will lead the lower string workshops with lower string coordinator Felicia Edwards

Percussionist Kam Jacoby who will lead the percussion workshops with local percussion coordinator McKuelan Morris.

While on Island the group will be given the opportunity to enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes of Antigua and Barbuda. They will visit Hells Gate Steel Orchestra for a pan orientation session as well as engage in tours and excursions around the Island.

The ABYSO extends special thanks to the sponsors and partners for this visit: The Verandah Resort and Spa, Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Lucky Eddi’s, Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board, Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, Woods Pharmacy, Crab Hole Liquors, The Larder and Stingray City.

