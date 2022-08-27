Bolans trio taken before Magistrate on cannabis-related charges, but only one convicted and fined

Three people recently appeared in the St. John’s Magistrates Court on drug charges, but only one was convicted and fined.

The Police arrested and charged Johnfix Joseph, 33; Shemalka Tyndall, 20; and 40-year-old Rolston Joseph, all of Bolans, after a search warrant was executed at Johnfix’s residence.

They were charged with possession of 126 grammes of cannabis; possession with intent to transfer the same quantity of drugs; possession of 23 cannabis plants; and cultivation of the plants.

Tyndall and Joseph pleaded not guilty to all the charges, and they were dismissed against them.

Johnfix, on the other hand, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis; possession of cannabis plants; and cultivation of the illegal drug. However, he pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to transfer.

He was fined $2,600 for having the cannabis plants in his possession. If he does not pay the money in the stipulated time, he will serve five months at Her Majesty’s Prison.

On the charge of cultivation he was fined $600; failure to pay will result in imprisonment for four months.

For having the illegal substance in his possession, he was reprimanded and discharged, while the possession of cannabis with intent to transfer charge was withdrawn.

Magistrate Conliffe Clarke ordered that all the fines are to be paid in full by September 28.

Officers, on August 21, at about 6:20 a.m., went on duty in Bolans and executed a search warrant at the premises of Johnfix, where a quantity of plant materials resembling cannabis and 23 cannabis plants were found.

Tyndall and Joseph were present at the time the warrant was executed; hence, they, along with Johnfix, were arrested and taken into custody at St. John’s Police Station on suspicion of possession and cultivation of cannabis.

