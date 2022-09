A man was found dead in a pool at his residence in Pillar Rock in the Five Islands area shortly after 9:30 Wednesday night.

The Mexican national was found in the water with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.

However, the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear.

He is believed to have been in his 40s.

This is the country’s seventh homicide since the start of the year.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP