Boat moving passengers from Antigua to the USVI capsizes, 1 confirmed dead, about 30 missing

NEWSCO: One body is said to have been recovered and around 15 people rescued.

The 30ft vessel with two outboard engines is believed to have been dangerously overcrowded.

Reports say that it was en route to St Thomas.

It was spotted capsized with people clinging to the hull by a passing luxury sail boat which lent immediate assistance.

The boat is around 12 nautical miles off the coast of St Kitts.

SEARCH AND RESCUE UNDERWAY

A boat allegedly carrying around 30 passengers from Antigua to another Caribbean island is believed to have capsized early this morning.

A spokesman for the Antigua and Barbuda Coastguard confirmed they were monitoring the situation following the incident said to have happened shortly after midnight.

Details remain sparse but he said a number of vessels are currently assisting at the scene off the coast of St Kitts.

Among those involved in the search and rescue is the St Kitts Coastguard.

