By Makeda Mikael

BIG BOTTOMS ON WOMEN ARE AFRICAN ASSETS

Recently a contention about the size of a woman’s derrière made prime time news on the Government station ABS TV, and negative raves among people who should know their history and the physiography which comes with it.

African women have big bottoms which properly attired is a thing of beauty!

The rhythms of its roll under a wrapper is music and eye candy to any energetic male, but definitely nothing handsome in western style clothing, including men’s trousers.

In Africa, where hunger can be the norm, a woman’s big bottom establishes that she is not hungry; her parents or her husband can afford to feed her, she comes with heritage!

The clothes and customs of our African culture has been ridiculed and thrown out by the dominant culture of the white world which we now embrace, even competing with the skinny white models for whom their fashions are designed.

Women are creatures of fashion and wherever they occupy space, the need to look good is often conditioned by their location and its style.

When In Rome …. so it is not surprising that Jeans, Lycra, Spandex, all which make skinny white girls look like a ‘willow in the wind’ only expose those exciting rolls and handle bars of the African woman, making her look quite absurd and unappealing.

When an African woman wraps her nappy head in those colorful artistic headwraps, dons her African gown embroidered at the neck and covering her luscious body, she glides into the imagination of her of her admirers, and as you know it all starts in the head.

Or if she wears a double wrapper below her embroidered bubba, the loose wrap and unwrapping of the outer wrapper becomes part of the sex appeal of African wear. Without a bottom the style and the sexuality of being fully covered in loose and flowing robes can be lost, leaving noting to the imagination!

Africans in the diaspora have grown up on hand-me-downs from the plantation days, when there was nothing more elevating than dressing up in Missus old clothes, and stepping like Missus past those field hands on the way to the back door of the Great House.

Nothing has changed except that Missus and Missy now wear men’s pants and Jeans, Lycra and Spandex, which for the most part suits their body build, but negates all the good in love handles and coveted big bottoms, and which make black and African people look ugly.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP