Biden tests positive for COVID again — days after initial recovery

biden

President Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, days after he logged a negative test after taking Paxlovid to treat the virus, he said on Twitter.

Biden, 79, posted on Twitter that so-called “rebound” cases like his happen “with a small minority of folks.”

“I’ve got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me,” the tweet said. “I’m still at work, and will be back on the road soon.”

President Biden announced he tested positive again for COVID-19 on Twitter.

Biden first tested positive for COVID on July 21, and subsequently tested negative Tuesday night after being administered the drug Paxlovid.

White House Physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said in a letter on Saturday that Biden was among “a small percentage” of Paxlovid recipients who saw their symptoms “rebound.”

Biden tested positive on an antigen test and will isolate in case he is contagious, O’Connor.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP