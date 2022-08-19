Benjamin is ‘sleeping on the job,’ Lovell says in response to contraband found at Prison and under-provisioning of Police

The Minister of National Security, Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin, is sleeping on the job, says the Political Leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP).

Harold Lovell’s accusation follows a recent raid at Her Majesty’s Prison, during which a large quantity of contraband items were found, and the more recent discovery of three stolen phones among inmates.

These phones allegedly were among several devices that were taken during a break-in at the DIGICEL Market Street store two weekends ago.

The operations of the Prison fall under Benjamin’s portfolio; hence, Lovell says that Benjamin needs to do the job he was elected to do.

The Political Leader says the Browne Administration should be investing in the Police Force and providing officers with the equipment they require to do their jobs effectively, since crime – especially gun-related offences – is on the increase.

Lovell also has this to say about the recent break-ins at DIGICEL and FLOW, two of the country’s top Internet and mobile-service providers.– REAL NEWS

