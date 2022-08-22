Bendals man fined for cannabis cultivation, disorderly conduct and profane language – or prison sentences in default

REAL NEWS- A Bendals man has been convicted and fined in the St. John’s Magistrates Court for a slew of offences.

Kelsey Joseph recently appeared before Magistrate Conliffe Clarke on a number of charges, including the cultivation of cannabis, possession of cannabis, disorderly conduct and making use of indecent language.

He pleaded guilty to all charges and the court imposed fines.

On the cultivation charge, he was fined $600 to be paid by September 9 or, in default, he will spend three months in prison.

For having the Class B drug in his possession, Joseph was given a reprimand and discharged.

The court imposed a $300 fine for the charge of disorderly conduct or, in default, one month in prison, while for making use of indecent language he was fined $75 or one month at Her Majesty’s Prison.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP