Beloved centenarian Rachel Lloyd dies at 104

Beloved centenarian Rachel Edith ‘Amelia’ James Lloyd passed away on Saturday at the age of 104. CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP

Lloyd, formerly of Freetown Village, was the oldest centenarian of Antigua and Barbuda.

She lived a full life and was always showered with love by her family and friends.

May her family and friends find comfort in this time of bereavement.

Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this time as they mourn the loss of their loved one.

Sleep on Rachel, may your soul rest in perpetual peace.

To date there are 24 living centenarians of Antigua and Barbuda.

Director and Staff of the Community Development and Citizens’ Engagement Division

Support Antigua Newsroom from as little as $5 – it only takes a minute. If you can, please consider supporting us with a regular amount each month. Thank you.