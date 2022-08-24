Bathlodge woman attacked by girlfriend of soca artiste at Pinknic

A Bathlodge woman was wounded about 10pm also Sunday, August 21.

The woman reportedly went to Parham Police Station and reported that she was attacked and beaten by several known persons at the Pinknic event held at the Sir Vivian Richard Cricket Grounds.

Reports are that while she was at the event, she was having a conversation with a young soca artiste and shortly after she was attacked by his girlfriend and her friends.

The police are investigating all three incidents.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP