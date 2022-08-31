Barbuda ferry fee goes into effect

The newly implemented ferry fee for persons traveling between Antigua and Barbuda has come off without a hitch, according to former Barbuda Senator Linton Thomas.

As of yesterday, August 29, travelers utilizing the ferry service must pay a $5 fee both ways; and Thomas was full of praise for the first persons who did so, saying they did not make a fuss.

He says greater things are in the pipeline for the sister-island, as the fees will be used to construct restrooms at the Port and undertake repairs at the dock in Barbuda, among other things.

This fee was agreed to by the Cabinet and the Barbuda Council, and the Council is responsible for its management. The ferry operators will collect the funds, which will be handed over to the Council and verified against the vessel’s manifest.

