PRESS RELEASE

COMMERCIAL BANKS IN ANTIGUA & BARBUDA TO CLOSE AT 12 NOON FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 16, 2022

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua, September 15, 2022: The Antigua & BarbudaBankers Association wishes to advise the public that memberorganisations will close at 12 noon on Friday September 16″ 2022 due to the passage of Tropical Storm Fiona.

The association urges the public to make the necessary precautions toprotect life and property, and to remain safe as the

