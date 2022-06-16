Bandits wielding guns and knives rob senior citizen of cash and another resident of his bike

REAL NEWS: Another armed robbery involving a senior citizen has taken place.

Reports say that a 65-year-old Nut Grove man was robbed at gunpoint by two masked men, who took his wallet, containing $300 in cash and his ID cards.

During the incident, one of the robbers reportedly used his gun to wound the victim in the back of the head.

The man reported the matter to the Grays Farm Police Station, and he was also treated for his injury by a medical doctor.

The Police are investigating this latest incident, which reportedly occurred at about 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, at Martin’s Village.

Meanwhile, officers are also in search of two men who allegedly robbed a Marble Hill resident of his pink 20-inch fixed-gear bicycle.

Reports say the victim was at Maklo Fast Food Restaurant on Anchorage Road when he observed two men standing across from the establishment.

Further reports are that one of the robbers came up to him, flicked open a knife, and in an Antiguan accent said, “Gi up the bike.”

His accomplice later came up and took up the bike, and they both fled in a southern direction.

The knife-wielding robber was reportedly wearing a ski mask and a yellow shirt, and is described as tall, slimly built and dark in complexion.

Officers conducted a search of the surrounding area for the stolen bike and for a person fitting the description of the perpetrators, but without success.

This offence reportedly occurred at about 8:35 p.m. on June 15.

