AUA student beaten and robbed

A student was beaten and robbed today while walking to school at AUA, a fellow student has told Antigua Newsroom.

The incident happened “right at Jabberwok beach when two men jumped out and beat him and ran off with his wallet, laptop and iPad in his backpack.”

The student told ANR “there was a witness at the restaurant across the street from the beach who called the police but I don’t believe they found the guy.”

