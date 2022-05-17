Attention Motorists: Road Closure and Route Diversion on Wednesday

The Department of Environment is announcing the closure of the lower section of Joseph Road, immediately after Levi Pestaina Avenue. CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP.

This closure will take place from Wednesday May 18 for approximately 8-12 weeks to accommodate the construction of a culvert under Component 2 of the Green Climate Fund (GCF) supported Enhanced Direct Access (EDA) project being carried out by the Department of Environment within the Cashew Hill watershed and surrounding communities.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

For more information, please contact Mr. Craig Cole, EDA Project Coordinator, at 462-4625.

