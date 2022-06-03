Attempted burglary foiled by Potters home-owner, but other break-ins and thefts keep Police busy

The police are investigating a number of acquisition crimes at homes and businesses, including an attempted break-in where the would-be intruders were caught. CLICK HERE TO JOIN WHATS APP GROUP

A Potters man reported to the Police that he had caught two men attempting to break into his house after midnight on May 29.

The pair were attempting to enter through a front-room window, and had already removed the gauze, when the home-owner heard the neighbour’s dog barking.

The man left his bed, went to the front door to investigate, and saw the two men at his window.

When the Potters resident turned on his lights, the men jumped over the porch railing and ran from the scene.

Meanwhile, C.W. Enterprise, located in Swetes, was actually broken into. The perpetrators stole a security camera monitor valued at $1,500; a cash register valued $1,700; a security camera box costing $1,100; and a quantity of groceries.

Officers visited the scene and discovered that the intruders had used a sharp implement to cut a hole in the galvanized roof and gain entry to the shop.

However, they made their exit via a western back door.

This offence reportedly occurred between 8 p.m. on May 28 and 6 a.m. the following day.

In the meantime, a Ffryes Estate resident telephoned the Johnsons Point Police Station and reported that the Solid Foundation Daycare & Preschool had been burglarized.

The intruders reportedly removed the mosquito screen from a northern kitchen window and pried it open to gain entry. Having done so, they stole a transformer from a table in the kitchen.

The persons made their escape through a western door.

This offence reportedly occurred sometime between May 27 and May 29.

All three incidents are still under investigation. (REAL NEWS)

