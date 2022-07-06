ASW kicks off 2023 promo at Royal Southern Yacht Club

Crew of Cobra (Royal Thames Yacht Club) and Friends – Winners of the 2022 prize

Antigua Sailing Week with the generous support of the Antigua & Barbuda Tourism Authority is pleased to announce that the Road to Antigua Sailing Week 2023 starts this weekend.

This traveling roadshow is a series of invitational regattas outside of Antigua –the United Kingdom, USA and Germany – hosting a remarkable competition that offers Corinthian, yacht club and amateur sailors the opportunity to win the adventure of a lifetime with an expenses paid trip to experience Antigua Sailing Week next year.

The Royal Southern Yacht Club (RSrnYC) in the Hamble in the UK will announce the opportunity at this weekends Salcombe Gin July Regatta, on July 9 and 10.

Sailors from yacht clubs around the region are invited to enter to participate in the final competition of the RSrnYC annual summer series, the Land Union September Regatta on September 24 and 25. The RSrnYC Summer Series features two race courses in the Solent with eight classes for keelboats and sport-boats.

At the end of the event, participants will see the winner of the coveted bareboat entry into Antigua Sailing Week determined, with the prize awarded at the RSrnYC end of season ball in November.

Representatives from Antigua & Barbuda will be on hand at the event this weekend to answer questions and share details about participation via bareboat charter or race charter in this grandaddy of Caribbean regattas. Plus, they will be back again in September to toast the winners Caribbean style with English Harbour Rum!

Antigua Sailing Week race manager Jaime Torres says “We are so excited to be able to offer this prize again to our partners the Royal Southern Yacht Club. The bareboat classes are incredibly competitive but are also able to have a lot of fun both on and off the water. A phenomenal way to experience ASW.

In addition to the bareboat from Dream Yacht Charter the prize also includes round trip flights for 6 from London to Antigua, Axxess Go private wi-fi from Axxess Marine, plus dockage in UNESCO heritage Nelson’s Dockyard which is the perfect base for participants and spectators both as a great marina and as an entertainment venue.

If the opportunity sounds too exciting to miss, you can still enter via this link.

ASW will also present the winning skipper and an exceptional woman sailor with a special prize of a luxury timepiece compliments Locman Italy Antigua as it continues to highlight the skill of female sailors and encourage female participation in sailing on the heels of its first Women’s Race Day this past May.

The 54th edition of Antigua Sailing Week takes place April 29 – May 5.

ANTIGUA SAILING WEEK

Antigua Sailing Week, considered one of the Caribbean’s most prestigious regattas, is held annually at the end of April and the 54th edition will commence with the Round Antigua Race on Saturday, April 29, 2022. Following that will be five days of competitive racing off the rugged south coast of Antigua, wrapping up on Friday, May 5, 2023.

For full details on Antigua Sailing Week and the Round Antigua Race including news, photos, videos and results, visit the official website:http://www.sailingweek.com.

