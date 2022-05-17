‘Assisting Police’ …Or ..Being Interrogated For Murder?

Monica

Comment by Rawlston Pompey

ASSISTING POLICE?: …NA-A-AH!: ..BEING INTERROGATED FOR MURDER: Can say without a shadow of doubt, this woman, parent of some ‘…9 CHILDREN’ never ‘…JUMPED FROM ANY MOVING VEHICLE.’ STILL: ‘…ONLY’ a Pathologist could confirm ‘…CAUSE OF DEATH.’ This shall be ascertained by ‘…THURSDAY, MAY 19, 2022.’

WELL: ‘…No ‘…SUSPECT:’ (a) ‘…Husband: (b) …Wife: (c) …,Boyfriend: (d) …Girlfriend: (e) …Acquaintance: or (f) …Stranger,’ has ever ‘…ASSISTED POLICE.’ This is a misnomer. On members of the public do. EXPLANATION: ‘…When ‘…Police: (i) ‘…Detain: or (ii) …Arrest’ a person, it is simply because they have been ‘…REASONABLY SUSPECTED OF COMMITTING A CRIME.’

In the former, it is for ‘…INTERROGATION.’ In the latter, it is usually when they have ‘…PRIMA FACIE EVIDENCE’ that the person ‘…ACTUALLY’ committed a ‘…KNOWN CRIME, FOLLOWED BY THE APPROPRIATE CRIMINAL CHARGE.’ In this instant case, ‘…POLICE SUSPECT’ that the victim was ‘…MURDERED.’

Only a ‘FOOL’ wouldn’t harbor such ‘SUSPICION.’ From practical professional investigative experience, ‘…SUSPECTS’ often come up with their ‘…OWN VERSION OF EVENTS.’ WHY?: …The ‘…DEAD MAN/WOMAN’ cannot refute their versions.

Comment was posted in response to the report below:

Boyfriend assisting police with investigations into death of Monica Phillip

