ASOT WINS AGAIN: High Court rules in favour of St. Peter MP

Having considered the submissions of the parties, this court indicates, for the reasons provided hereunder, that upon the claimant/applicant giving an undertaking to abide by any order in damages that the court shall deem to have been sustained to the defendants/respondents as a consequence of this order if it is later determined that the injunction ought not to have been granted it is ordered that the defendants/respondents are hereby restrained by themselves, their servants and/or agents or otherwise from holding out directly or indirectly any person to represent the constituency of St. Peter on behalf of the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party who is not selected in accordance with the provisions of the Revised Constitution of the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party.

[4] An interim declaration is granted that Rawdon Turner was not selected in accordance with the

provisions of the Revised Constitution of Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party. The interim injunction

to stand until the hearing and determination of this action or until there are fresh actions/proceedings

initiated and conducted in accordance with the Revised Constitution of the Antigua and Barbuda

Labour Party.

[5] This court also ordered that:

a. The costs of the claimant’s application are costs in the cause.

b. The Defendants’ application filed on 13th April 2022 is dismissed with costs quantified in the

sum of $3000.00 payable by the defendants to the claimant. Such costs to be paid within

twenty-one days from today’s date.

