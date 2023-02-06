APUA’s Water distribution schedule for Monday

What does this mean? The plants/stations operate with many safety mechanisms one being that the tank height must be at an appropriate level for the pumps to distribute water.

If the tank levels dip below the extraction level the pumps will temporarily stop, allowing the tank to replenish to a suitable level to resume distribution.

Communities on lower levels may not be affected during this process once water is still present in the lines. This process is automatic and monitored by technicians daily.