APUA Water Distribution Schedule for Thursday, Aug. 4

Between 3:00am to 2:00pm– Buckleys– Swetes– Follies Development– Follies Hill– John Hughes

Between 4:00am to 1:00pm– Yorks East and area on the north side of AS Brydens– Fort Road– Friars Hill Road (from the Bryson’s Complex to Government House)– Lower Gambles– Fort James– Upper Fort Road– Dry Hill and Runaway Beach up to Sandals Resort– Dickenson Bay Street-Agatha Goodwin Street– Upper Bishop Gate Street– Upper St. John’s Street and surrounding areas– Point

Between 4:00am to 2:00pm– Five Islands– Yepton– Galley Bay– Weirs-Pigotts– Paynters East and West– Fitches Creek– Paynters Housing Project– Light Foot East and West– Gunthropes– Factory Road (Sir Sydney Walling Highway from Sugar Factory to Potters Main Road– Potters East and West– From Potters Main Road and Factory Road junction to the All Saints Road and Herbert’s junction including areas near Transport Board

Between 4:00am to 3:00pm– Freetown and St. Phillips– Bethesda– Newfield– Brown’s Bay– Nonsuch Bay Hotel

– Crosbies (Tamarind Heights)– Weatherills Main Road and Housing Project– Blue Waters (Soldiers Gut)

Between 2:30pm to 10:00pm– All Saints Road (from Buckleys Roundabout to Zephy’s Tire Shop– Belmont– American Road– Radio Range– Ottos New town

Between 7:00pm to 3:00am– Marble Hill (areas within Dr. Ramsey Drive)– Tradewinds Hotel– Dickenson Bay Cottages– Halcyon Heights

Automatic Servicing Areas (reminder: tank levels reaching below the extraction point will pause water distribution to replenish and resume distribution once tank levels are adequate)– Gray’s Hill (area south of the reservoir)– Nut Grove Hill and Southern side of the Village– From Old Road to Golden Grove up to Golden Grove Service Station– Creekside– English Harbour from Nelson’s Dockyard up to Farrell Road in Falmouth and St. James Club and surrounding areas– From AUA up to North Shore Supermarket and Blue Waters Hotel entrance.– Hodges Bay and Cedar Grove– Royal Gardens– Crosbies up to Mill tower area

Please note:-Emergency mainline repairs will delay water service to: Briggins to Golden Grove Extension to Desouza Road including Martin’s Village, Browne’s Avenue, Cashew Hill, Bendals Road, Buckley’s Main Road up to St. Claire’s Heights.For further information and updates please call us at 211.

