APUA Minister Robin yEARWOOD

CABINET NOTES

The Cabinet undertook a review of the impact of the storm, Fiona.

It resulted in the closure of schools and the cancellation of classes last Friday, September 16, 2022, and impacted electricity and water supply on Saturday and Sunday, 17 and 18 September 2022.

The Minister responsible for APUA gave a report indicating that no APUA employee/linesman was injured during the 48 hours passage of the storm, although the technicians were busy reconnecting electricity lines following high winds and downpours of rain.

All APUA electricity customers were reconnected by Monday morning.

APUA water customers were inconvenienced because of the absence of electricity to power the reverse osmosis plants and the turbidity of the seas.

Lots of sand and other debris, stirred-up because of the rough seas, caused the reverse osmosis plants to be turned off to prevent damage to the membranes and other sensitive parts.

APUA not only published a press statement but the Water Manager appeared on several radio stations to explain why water was temporarily suppressed.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP