APUA says breach of electrical installation caused electrocution at Judah’s Green Bay residence

Breach of Electrical Installation Caused Electrocution at Green Bay Residence

The Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA) Electricity Business Unit responded to a report of electrocution at George Street Green Bay on Tuesday 14 June 2022 at approximately 21:16 hrs.

Our preliminary investigations found that the property where the incident occurred shares a fence with an apartment building.

The apartment building electricity service was being supplied by a temporary service that breached the National Electrical Code and APUA’s standard.

An extension cord connected the apartment building running along and intertwined through a shared chain link fence.

Over a period of time and exposure to the elements of the weather, the insulation on the extension cord deteriorated exposing metal wire and establishing contact with the chain link fence.

This would have resulted in the fence becoming energized and in essence an extension of the circuit. Further investigation revealed that the clothesline for the victim was attached between the chain link fence post and a tree in the yard that tragically electrocuted the resident.

The Authority would like to urgently appeal to customers to desist from unsafe practices of breaching the electrical installation code and standards.

We strongly caution customers to only engage with qualified electricians for their internal wiring requirements. APUA only approve temporary electrical supply to assist with the construction and repair of buildings.

Temporary electrical supply should not be used for regular domestic accommodation outside of construction and repair purposes.

These safety compromised practices reduce the quality of electricity powering your home and may result in the loss of life or property.

We will be engaging our staff in a vigorous audit of temporary services and compliance.

Customers are again encouraged to become regularized by applying for permanent service to avoid disruption of services.

APUA wishes to express condolences to the family and friends mourning the loss of their loved one.

