APUA investigating incident that killed 13-year-old boy

APUA currently investigating incident in Ottos New Town

ST. JOHN’S Antigua, July 3rd, 2022

The Antigua Public Utilities Authority is currently conducting investigations into an incident that occurred in Ottos New Town on Friday 1st July, 2022.

Our preliminary investigations indicate a youth came into contact with an energized

metallic gate that resulted in him being electrocuted.

The Management and Staff of the Antigua Public Utilities Authority extends sincerest condolences to the family and friends mourning this tragic incident.

