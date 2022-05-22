APUA explains what caused water problem from Buckleys through Wallings

In a statement APUA said:

A broken 12″ transmission mainline on Jonas Road prevented the Water Distribution team from servicing communities of Buckleys through Wallings initially planned for today Sunday 22 May 2022.

Our team is currently repairing this mainline with anticipation to service these areas tomorrow.

We deeply regret any inconvenience and ask for understanding of this unplanned situation.

