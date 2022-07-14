Antigua’s Carnival 2022 will focus on Road Safety Public Awareness

The Ministry of Works through the Project Implementation Management Unit and the Ministry of Creative Industries and Innovation are teaming up with the private sector in Antigua and Barbuda to launch a campaign aimed at increasing road safety awareness.

The initiative forms part of the National Socially Inclusive Road Safety Awareness Communication Strategy themed “Mission Safe Roads for All,” featuring the seat belt campaign slogan “No Matter How Far, Buckle Up!”

This historic initiative will highlight the importance of road safety and the first campaign priority of seatbelt wearing through an elaborate float that will be part of the Community Carnival program on July 16th and introduce the public to some of the communicative materials.

The Socially Inclusive Road Safety Awareness Communication Strategy 2022 – 2030 is designed to guide the development and implementation of evidence-based best practice public awareness campaigns up to 2030 to improve road safety and help to achieve key United Nations 2030 global road safety targets.

The Permanent Secretary within the Ministry of Works and Head of the National Road Safety Council, Ambassador Clarence Pilgrim is of the opinion that the partnership with the Minister of Creative Industries and Innovation sets out to heighten public awareness of seat belt wearing for drivers and front seat passengers at a critical time for road safety in the twin island state.

He believes that by showcasing the Road Safety Carnival float in 2022 and by mobilizing community support, this will serve to educate the public about high-risk behaviors and create a behaviour change that will result in the reduction of road fatalities and traffic collisions nationwide.

The strategy was developed through a partnership approach with over 60 stakeholder agencies from government, industry, business, and civil society entities providing their feedback and input.

The Public awareness campaigns will complement and be coordinated with legislative reform, police enforcement and engineering initiatives.

The Director of the Ministry of Creative Industries and Innovation Ms. Petley O’Keiffe, recognizes the issue of road safety as a critical one, especially during the festive Antigua Carnival season, and calls on patrons to use the roads responsibly throughout the festive season.

Ms. O’Keiffe is pleased about the partnership between the Project Implementation Management Unit and the Ministry of Creative Industries and Innovation and looks forward to future collaborative efforts throughout project implementation.

She hopes that the carnival float in the parade will be seen as a symbol of the Socially Inclusive Road Safety Awareness Communication Campaign and will encourage all road users to embrace Mission Safe Roads for All.

Ongoing Road Work————————————————————————————————————————-

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda Second Road Infrastructure rehabilitation Project is still ongoing with road work underway on Valley Road North, Sir Sydney Walling Highway and Old Parham Road.

There are traffic interventions in some areas with the traffic being controlled by flag persons.

Road users are advised to proceed with caution when traveling in the work zones. For additional information please contact the PIMU via email: [email protected] or call us: 562-9174/6 or 562-7782

