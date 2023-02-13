Antigua’s Biggest Travel Conference Is Set for June

Royalton Antigua

Antigua and Barbuda’s biggest travel conference is set for June.

The eighth edition of the Showcase Antigua Barbuda trade show will be held from June 5-7, 2023, Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority confirmed.

The event will be held at the Royalton Antigua resort, including a day of business meetings on June 6.

Showcase brings together buyers and suppliers and tourism stakeholders from across the twin-island destination.

Registration is now open. (CARIB JOURNAL)

Advertise with the mоѕt vіѕіtеd nеwѕ ѕіtе іn Antigua! We offer fully customizable and flexible digital marketing packages. Your content is delivered instantly to thousands of users in Antigua and abroad! Contact us at [email protected]