Antiguan woman who missed her stop on the bus wins 78K in Lucky Pick Jackpot

In a bizarre twist of fate along her journey home after work, K.J. became the latest Lucky Pick Jackpot winner, leaving her $78,250 richer.

K.J. explained, “I was so tired I fell asleep and passed my stop. When I came out at the wrong stop, I saw the supermarket and decided to play. I just took the paper and jotted down these numbers (20, 22, 24, 25, 27). These numbers mean nothing to me. I said, Lord, guide me and I started to fill out numbers.”

She continued, “I got to work the next morning, so I went online and saw the winning numbers and I realized all the winning numbers matched. I was in shock; I couldn’t believe. I kept looking over the numbers. It was mind-blowing!”

An avid player of the Caribbean Lottery games, K.J. noted that while Lucky Pick is her go-to game, this is her first big win overall as she usually wins smaller amounts in the Lottery’s Scratch Ticket games. She further noted that she felt “great, good and happy” about her $78,250 Lucky Pick win which she intends to use to improve her life.

“I plan to sort myself out especially with getting a home and moving up in life,” K.J. disclosed. “I definitely will continue playing and encourage others to play.”

Site Manager for the Caribbean Lottery, Ms Paula Williams congratulated the Lucky Pick Jackpot winner who purchased her lucky ticket for Draw #2940 from the Retail Agent location at Spencer’s Supermarket. “On behalf of the entire Caribbean Lottery team I extend a big congratulations to Ms. K.J. on her first big win in our Lucky Pick game. We are elated to hear about her plans of acquiring a home and wish her the very best as she sets out to achieve this goal.”

The Caribbean Lottery Lucky Pick game can be played daily with drawings aired at 8 p.m. Players can purchase a ticket for as low as $1.00 per play to gain the chance of winning by matching five, four or three numbers.

