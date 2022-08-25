Antiguan Marver Woodley selected for four months Fellowship in New York

Woodley

Antigua and Barbuda is for the first time being represented at the United Nations – Nippon Foundation Capacity-building Programmes.

Marver Woodley, from the Department of the Blue Economy will be in New York for four months attending the United Nations Nippon Foundation Strategic Fellowship which began on August 21, 2022 and will run until December 19, 2022.

These programmes are implemented by the Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea, Office of Legal Affairs of the United Nations, in collaboration with the Nippon Foundation and host institutions.

The UNNF Strategic Fellowship is a 4-month training programme at the Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea (DOALOS), Office of Legal Affairs of the United Nations Secretariat, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The Strategic Fellowship aims to enable the most vulnerable States, particularly least developed countries, small island developing States and landlocked developing countries, to better address strategically important and time-sensitive issues facing them in ocean affairs and the law of the sea. Government officials from these States with a limited background in ocean affairs and the law of the sea, who are filling key positions in their Administration, are provided with in-depth highly customized training on ocean affairs and the law of the sea, with a focus on those areas in which States have identified critical capacity barriers.

Upon completion of the Fellowship, Ms. Woodley will be expected to return to her position and use the training on international legal frameworks, key issues and best practices in ocean affairs, the work of the United Nations, and professional skills, to assist Antigua and Barbuda in the implementation of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and related instruments, as well as Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 14 and other related SDGs.

A highly customized individual curriculum is developed by DOALOS for successful candidates, based on the high‐priority needs identified by their States and with a view to building the capacity of Fellows to assist the State in effectively addressing those needs. In addition, the Fellows will be fully integrated in the training activities developed for the

UN-NF Fellows, thereby being exposed to opportunities for additional learning and networking.

The deliverables of the Fellowship Programme include several assignments to be completed in the context of the training curriculum and the development of an ocean governance matrix. Depending on needs identified, Fellows may, during the four-month training programme, undertake a learning placement with either a Department of the United Nations Secretariat, a specialized agency, or an organization affiliated with the United Nations or other relevant organization.

This Programme navigates one through all instruments, professions, organizations and non-governmental organizations connected to the United Nations. It is perfect for the novice that works in an area connected to the Law of the Sea and seeks a better understanding of its operation.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP