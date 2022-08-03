Antiguan Marlon Rawlins secures major World Bank promotion in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Rawlins

Antiguan continues to make major career moves on the global scene.

A recent World Bank release highlights the major promotion of Antiguan, Marlon Rawlins. Rawlins was competitively selected to fill a role in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, one of the Bank’s largest clients.

He will lead the World Bank’s financial sector work on restructuring and strengthening of the Ethiopian Financial System.

Rawlins a Senior Financial Sector Specialist is the lone Antiguan currently working at the World Bank. For the past 9 years, he has been providing advice to Governments and Financial sector regulators around the World and has led the implementation of several World Bank projects in various countries in Latin America, The Caribbean, Europe and Africa. Rawlins has authored several World Bank publications on financial sector stability, financial inclusion, pensions, insurance and disaster & climate risk financing.

Rawlins is no stranger to making big career moves having made history as the first Antiguan to be appointed Country Manager of both RBTT and Scotiabank. Rawlins is the holder of a BSc in Economics and Accounting, an MBA International Banking & Finance and the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designation.

Rawlins is also known for his contribution to Antigua Carnival having served as Chairman of Antigua Carnival in 2008 and is one of the founders of Myst Carnival.

Rawlins says he is excited about the new challenge and is humbled at the opportunity to be given this significant responsibility and that he will continue to fly the Antigua flag around the world. When asked what advise he would give to other Antiguans, he said “The world is your oyster and growth comes from moving outside of your comfort zone. So don’t be afraid to take some calculated career risks.”

Rawlins says he is looking forward to continuing to play big on the global stage; and for his family, he is excited about the tremendous growth opportunities that comes with being global citizens. Rawlins, his wife Dr Deidra Rawlins, son Matthew and daughter Madison will relocate to Ethiopia shortly.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP