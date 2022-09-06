Antiguan in the United States on the Prestigious U.S. Fulbright Scholarship Program

Orna David

The U.S. Embassy to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the Organization of the Eastern Caribbean States is pleased to announce that Antigua and Barbuda national, Orna David is currently in the United States pursuing post graduate studies, funded by the U.S. Government through the Fulbright Foreign Student Scholarship.

Ms. David is the Education Officer with responsibilities for Mathematics Curriculum in the Ministry of Education and Sports in Antigua and Barbuda.

She has spent the past 30 years promoting and facilitating quality education and training for teachers and students of all ages, in the area of mathematics.

As a Fulbright scholarship recipient, she is now pursuing a PhD in Learning and Teaching in STEM at the North Carolina State University.

The Fulbright program is the flagship international educational exchange program sponsored by the U.S. government and is designed to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries. The Fulbright Foreign Student program enables graduate students, young professionals, and artists from abroad to research and study in the United States for one year or longer at U.S. universities or other appropriate institutions.

