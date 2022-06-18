Antiguan Government moving to clamp down on sexual abuse of minors

The Antigua and Barbuda authorities says it intends to place new measures in place to cope with the issue of motorists preying upon younger youngsters in violation of the Sexual Offenses Act. CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP.

It stated that the brand new measures can be put in place “to catch and arrest those that interact in actions that offend the legislation towards minors”.

A press release issued following the weekly Cupboard assembly stated ministers “abhors violation of younger youngsters and can act to make sure that these violations come to an finish”.

The assertion stated that Cupboard had taken be aware of the conviction of a bus driver this week and that it “expects the perpetrator to be handled by the total extent of the legislation.

“Sexual predators towards minors should face the severity of the legislation,” it added.

On Wednesday, bus driver Addison Browne was discovered responsible of tying up a minor and raping her in his non-public automotive when tasked with dropping her dwelling.

The minor advised Justice Ann-Marie Smith that she had identified the accused for about 5 months earlier than the incident came about in April 2019 by advantage of him being a bus driver for the route the place she resided on the time.

He’s set to be sentenced for the crime on July 15.

Within the assertion, Cupboard stated that it had additionally held discussions with the management of the Bus Affiliation and administration of the Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board over the subsidy from which the bus homeowners will profit as the worth of gasoline will increase.

“It was agreed that fisherfolk, taxi drivers and bus drivers will proceed to get pleasure from a discount within the quantity being charged on the pump; that additional discount would lead to the identical concessionary quantity now being paid.

“The low cost would now stand at 30 per cent discount of the worth, and it’ll take impact instantly. The low cost is meant to make sure that the taxi drivers, the fisher of us and the bus drivers pay not more than what they have been paying earlier than the current will increase, thereby inflicting their costs for the services to stay the identical,” the assertion stated.

Source: Caribbean Loop News

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP