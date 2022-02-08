Antigua welcomes 7 cruise ships in port

— It is a historical day for Antigua Cruise Port with 7 ships in port! Today, February 08, 2022, signals the highest single day arrival not only since the commencement of Antigua Cruise Port, but in the history of Antigua and Barbuda.

Grandeur of the Seas of Royal Caribbean International, Britannia of P&O Cruises, Norwegian Epic of Norwegian Cruise Line, MS Mein Schiff 2 of TUI Cruises and Celebrity Equinox of Celebrity Cruises were collectively docked at the Nevis Pier, Heritage Quay Pier and the new fifth berth, while Star Legend of Windstar Cruises and Royal Clipper were berthed at Falmouth Harbour. The cruise calls combined for a total of 5,405 passengers. This special day has been preceded by countless 5-ship days and therefore this 7-ship day is significant in our history.

“Today is historical for Antigua and Barbuda as we are able to accommodate 5 ships in the St. John’s Harbour and 2 ships at Falmouth,” said Mr. Rawle Reynolds, Operations Manager – Pier Services. “It shows that the cruise lines have not selected us by chance but have confidence in us as a destination. We have meticulously planned our port-side welcome to provide a superior guest experience and through collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment we ensure that all protocols are in place and adhered to.”

“Tour operators, taxi drivers, restaurants, shops, vendors, ship provisioners and suppliers would all benefit from today’s ship calls,” Mr. Reynolds continued. “Although the season started very modestly, it has greatly accelerated. Since our vaccination rate is commendable and our health protocols are strongly observed, these are amongst the reasons why we would be the destination of choice.”

