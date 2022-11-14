Antigua Toastmasters Club celebrate 10years TODAY 14th November 2022

Today our club Antigua Toastmasters Club, Monday November 14th, 2022, is celebrating 10 years of building leaders, communicators and speakers.

We are honored to be the first leadership club in Antigua to gain membership with the world renown Toastmasters International.

Toastmasters International is a worldwide non-profit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders.

Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado USA, the organization’s membership exceeds 280,000 in more than 14,700 clubs in 144 countries.

Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators, and leaders.

Toastmasters is highly ranked in top 500 of Forbes as the leading organizing employers seek to build their employees soft skills.

Antigua Toastmasters Club History

Charter Date: Nov. 14, 2012

First Toastmasters club in Antigua, it began with 21 members

DTM Mark McKenzie was the club’s Sponsor/Organizer for the first Toastmasters club in Antigua,

DTM Julie Young, DTM Mark Young, Eustace Caesar are the founders who had the vision of Antigua Toastmasters Club.

Notable Toastmasters (current and past) in Antigua:

Pearl Quinn advanced to the World Championship of Public Speaking Semi-Finals in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 2014,

DTM Tamara Valerie is the first ATC member to achieve Distinguished Toastmaster in Antigua and first ATC member to serve in the District Leadership as an Area Director, 2015-2016. This opened the door for more leaders within the club to take their leadership skills higher which equates to having managerial prominent positions at their corporate workplaces. They are Eustace Caesar, Andre Sharpe, DTM Elka Price, Ivorlyn Gore, DTM Julie Young and TM Cindy Price

DTM Mark Young-First ATC member to serve on the District executive in the role of Public Relations Manager in 2019,

DTM Elka Price-First ATC member to serve in the top 3 District Executive position in the Caribbean District 81, Region 8 as Club Growth Director 2021-2022,

Barbara Arrindel, Julie Young, Farida Isaac-Carr, Melinda Fletcher, Kisma Panthier Jn Pierre are authors with regional and international presence,

TM Malaeka Goodwin (Chevening Scholar 2021)

A total of five of our leaders have received the highest achievement in Toastmasters International of DTM which is Distinguished Toastmaster. They are DTM Tamara Valerie, DTM Mark Young, DTM Julie Young, DTM Elka Price and DTM Dwayne Simon.

Our Achievements to members past and present:

Helped members overcome fear of speaking, gain confidence, prepare for job interviews and get promotions and building their wholistic life.

Presidents’ Distinguished Status for 10 years

Held several Youth Leadership Programmes

Community Causes and Projects: Beach cleanup, contribution to Fiennes Institute and All Saints Secondary School.

Coached Teenage Pageant and Queen Contestants, and youth parliamentarian contender

Through all our failures and successes with the mercy and guidance of God Almighty, we have birth four (4) Toastmasters Club on our island and on the Caribbean Island of Monserrate, they are

-Black Pineapple Toastmasters Club

-Waladli Toastmasters Club

-AUA Toastmasters Club. (Private corporate club)

-MNI Speakers Club (Montserrat)

Toastmasters is a wholistic organization and a not walk on the beautiful pink and white sandy beaches, but, the value of effective communication and leaders, each member become strong equip leaders, communicators and thinkers through Toastmasters.

Wholistic professional, we are training and developing the members for a better home, workplace, self-preneurship and more.

