Antigua to host a scaled-down Carnival lasting seven days

CABINET NOTES: A scaled-down Carnival lasting seven days is likely to take place in 2022.

The Minister of Creative Industries, Hon. Michael Browne, has assured the Cabinet that there will be no super-spreader events.

He anticipates that T-shirt mas and City Blocks filled with Cultural Exhibits of one sort or another will mark Carnival 2022.

The Cabinet agreed to assist Calypsonians, Soca Artistes and others who require the need of a studio, in order to advance their cultural art form.

An arrangement is to be made with the owners of recording studios to reduce electricity cost, so long as they pass on to the artistes the savings in electricity that will be realized by them.

Support Antigua Newsroom from as little as $5 – it only takes a minute. If you can, please consider supporting us with a regular amount each month. Thank you.