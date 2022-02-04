Antigua to allow home testing kits for COVID-29

CABINET NOTES:

The Cabinet agreed to adjust the regulations which now allow only medical professionals and institutions to lawfully import the Rapid Antigen Covid Testing kits.

The adjusted regulations will allow Rapid self-testing kits to be imported by individuals who are not medical practitioners, provided the kits are designed and intended for use at home by non-professionals.

No duties, taxes to be imposed on these items.

The Cabinet recognized that many families, fearing infection from a single member of a household, may wish to be tested multiple times but may not be able to afford the cost which a private medical practitioner charges—especially when all household members must test.

The regulations will shortly be altered and the Customs and Excise Division is to be informed to allow the kits to enter.

