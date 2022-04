principal of the ASC (Jacqueline Richardson)

The Antigua State College is pleased to announce that it has signed an MoU with the Western Illinois University. This would allow for several benefits for students and faculty members of the ASC. Listen here to a recording of the brief signing ceremony.

