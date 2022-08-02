Antigua: Safety tips for revellers

There is only one thing better than the Caribbean’s greatest summer festival (Carnival) and that is a safe and peaceful one.

In Antigua and Barbuda, the police have already started to ramp up efforts to mitigate against criminal activity during fete season.

The twin island’s Carnival begins next week and law enforcement have revealed that they have begun executing ‘Stop and Search’ exercises in certain targeted areas.

Search warrants were executed on premises where criminal activities are suspected to be taking place and there is also an increase in police patrols across the island with special emphasis placed on events with large gatherings.

But crime prevention requires help from all corners of society.

Here is some advice from law enforcement officials:

Pay close attention to your surroundings for your own personal safety. Stay alert!!

Avoid exposing valuables, such as jewellery and large amounts of cash in public places.

Always ensure that your property is protected by using quality locks to secure both windows and doors.

Do not leave keys in hiding places for other occupants of the home.

Do not leave valuable items inside vehicles in plain view. This may attract thieves to break into your vehicle.

Properly secure Liquid Propane Gas cylinders to avoid having them stolen.

Street vendors should ensure that they have adequate security measures in place; including proper lighting to secure their cash and other valuables throughout the season of carnival.

Livestock and vegetable farmers are encouraged to make regular checks on their farms and to report all suspicious activities to any of the police stations without delay.

Shops and storeowners are asked to pay closer attention to the operations of their businesses, while at the same time monitoring the movement of persons entering and leaving their business places.

Desist from purchasing items that appear to have been stolen or illegally obtained.

Other tips….

10. Travel in groups and if you leave the group – to go to the bathroom or the bar – go with at least one other person. Remember to look out for your friends; if you haven’t seen someone in a while, it’s time to search for them.

11. Watch your drink!! Remember, never leave your drink unattended and do not take a drink from any random individual. Drink out of bottles if possible and, if you can’t, keep one hand over the top of your glass.

12.Drink in moderation! Drunkenness impairs your judgement and makes you less aware of your surroundings. It may also make you an easier target for criminals. LOOPNEWS

